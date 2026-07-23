Byzfunder Launches Mobile App: Your Capital, In Your Pocket

New iOS and Android app puts working capital, payoff tracking, and paperless renewals in small business owners' pockets.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byzfunder, a nationwide alternative small business lender that has deployed more than $1.75 billion to over 30,000 businesses since 2019, today launched its native iOS and Android app — putting the full Byzfunder experience in the palm of every active customer's hand. The app is built to close the oldest gap in small business capital: the distance between the moment an owner needs money and the moment they can act on it. What used to take a laptop, a portal login, or a call to a rep now happens right from the phone. From behind a restaurant counter, inside a truck cab, or on a job site, owners now can focus more on growing their business, rather than getting buried in paperwork, logins, and phone tag.

The Byzfunder app is here. Renew your capital, request funds, and manage your account from anywhere — no calls, no waiting on business hours.

The Byzfunder app gives customers full control of their existing funding and renewals across both products — MCA (merchant cash advance) and ByzFlex. Active customers can track current balances, payoff schedules, and payment history on their existing advance; accept renewal offers without resubmitting bank statements; and view next-payment information in real time. ByzFlex Flexline holders can request funds anytime directly in the app, with same-day wire transfers for requests made before 4 p.m. ET. The app is free to download and available to all active Byzfunder customers.

"Small business owners don't run their businesses from a desk. After funding more than 30,000 of them, the next move was obvious: meet them where they already are. This isn't a feature ship — it's a recognition that how operators run their businesses has changed, and how they reach capital has to change with it. And the app is just the beginning."



— Ilya Fridman, CEO & Founder, Byzfunder

Future updates will extend the app well beyond capital management. Coming features include in-app access to Money Master Class — Byzfunder's small business education series hosted by CEO & Founder, Ilya Fridman — industry-specific tips for operators across restaurants, contractors, healthcare practices, and retail, in-app customer support, and AI-generated business insights tailored to each customer's real-time cash flow patterns. The roadmap reflects Byzfunder's broader strategy: to be more than a capital provider for the small businesses it serves.

The Byzfunder app is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Existing Byzfunder customers can log in using their current portal credentials. Learn more at byzfunder.com/app.

About Byzfunder

Byzfunder is a tech-driven small business lender delivering fast, flexible capital to small businesses underserved by traditional finance. Founded in 2019 and incorporated in New York, Byzfunder provides working capital to small businesses nationwide through its core merchant cash advance product and ByzFlex, a revenue-based revolving capital solution. The company combines proprietary technology, data analytics, and a service-first philosophy to help business owners access the capital they need to grow. Since inception, Byzfunder has funded more than $1.75 billion to more than 30,000 businesses nationwide.

For more information, visit byzfunder.com.

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Xin Hamilton, CMO

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SOURCE Byzfunder