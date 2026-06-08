Byzfunder Closes Inaugural $170 Million KBRA-Rated Asset-Backed Securitization, Approximately 3x Oversubscribed

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byzfunder, a leading provider of small business financing solutions, today announced the closing of its inaugural $170 million asset-backed securitization, rated by KBRA and sole managed by Guggenheim Securities. The transaction attracted strong institutional investor demand, reflecting confidence in Byzfunder's platform, underwriting discipline, servicing capabilities, and long-term growth strategy.

Since inception, Byzfunder has provided approximately $1.5 billion in funding to more than 27,000 small businesses nationwide.

"This transaction is a major milestone for Byzfunder and for the small businesses we serve," said Ilya Fridman, Founder and CEO of Byzfunder. "Six years ago, we founded Byzfunder on a simple belief: small businesses deserve faster, smarter, and more reliable access to capital. This transaction validates that vision and the platform our team has built." Fridman continued, "More importantly, with a 3 years revolving period and the ability to grow to $500 million, this transaction expands our access to efficient, scalable capital, enabling us to offer more products, more competitive pricing, and greater support to our partners and borrowers. It accelerates our ability to serve a broader range of small business financing needs."

"We believe the next generation of small business lending will combine technology, disciplined underwriting, strong compliance, and institutional-scale funding. This transaction positions Byzfunder firmly in that category."

About Byzfunder:

Byzfunder is a tech-driven customer-first small business funder delivering fast, flexible capital to entrepreneurs underserved by traditional finance. Founded in 2019 and incorporated in New York, Byzfunder provides working capital to small businesses nationwide through its core merchant cash advance product and ByzFlex, a revenue-based revolving capital solution. The company combines proprietary technology, data analytics, and a service-first philosophy to help business owners access the capital they need to grow. Since inception, Byzfunder has funded approximately $1.5 billion to more than 27,000 businesses nationwide.

For more information, visit byzfunder.com.

Media Contact

Xin Hamilton, CMO

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byzfunder.com

SOURCE Byzfunder