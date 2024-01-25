BZAM Announces Departure of its Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

BZAM LTD.

25 Jan, 2024, 07:30 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. ("BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (US-OTC: BZAMF) announced today that Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving his position on April 30, 2024 to pursue other opportunities. He will remain in his role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement of the Company's results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.  In conjunction with transition, he will be stepping down from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Matt Milich, BZAM's Chief Executive Officer, will be joining the Board as management representative to fill the vacancy.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire BZAM team, I would like to thank Sean for his dedication to BZAM. We wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Milich.

The Corporation has commenced a formal search process for a new Chief Financial Officer.

About BZAM Ltd.

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (US–OTC: BZAMF) is a leading Canadian cannabis producer. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM™, TGOD™, ness™, Highly Dutch Organic™, TABLE TOP™, as well as partner brands Jeeter, Cookies, Sherbinskis, Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Ontario and Quebec, as well as a retail store in Regina, Saskatchewan.

The BZAM Shares and certain BZAM warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 currently trade on the CSE under the symbol "BZAM", "BZAM.WR", "BZAM.WA", and "BZAM.WB" respectively. The BZAM Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information on BZAM Ltd., please visit www.bzam.com.

SOURCE BZAM LTD.

Also from this source

BZAM enters into Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

BZAM enters into Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. ("BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (US-OTC: BZAMF) is pleased to announce that, following the completion of...
BZAM completes acquisition of Final Bell's Canadian Operation; Adding Final Bell Holdings International as Strategic Shareholder

BZAM completes acquisition of Final Bell's Canadian Operation; Adding Final Bell Holdings International as Strategic Shareholder

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. ("BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (US-OTC: BZAMF) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.