BZAM Announces Stock Option Grants

BZAM LTD.

30 Nov, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. (the "Company" or "BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (US-OTC: BZAMF), a leading Canadian cannabis producer, announces that the Company has granted options (each, an "Option") to purchase an aggregate of up to 105,000 Common Shares to certain employees of the Company.  Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share equal to $0.14. The Options vest as to 1/3 of the total number of Options granted on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, and expire five years from the grant date. The Options are granted in accordance with the Company's share option plan adopted by the board of directors of the Company on May 12, 2021 (the "Option Plan"). 

A copy of the Option Plan is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (US‐OTC: BZAMF) is a leading Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM™, TGOD™, ness™, Highly Dutch Organic™, TABLE TOP™, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as a retail store in Regina, Saskatchewan.

BZAM's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BZAM", "BZAM.WR", "BZAM.WA", and "BZAM.WB" respectively. BZAM's Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information on BZAM Ltd., please visit www.bzam.com.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

