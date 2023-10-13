BZAM LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF AUDITOR

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. (the "Company" or "BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF), a leading Canadian cannabis producer, announced today that, further to its previously announced cost optimization initiatives, it has appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company effective October 10, 2023. Following the recommendation from its Audit Committee, the Company's board of directors requested and were also provided with KPMG LLP's resignation as the auditor of the Company effective October 10, 2023.

"We have appreciated working with KPMG for the last five years," said Sean Bovingdon, CFO. "As we continue our commitment to cost control, we look forward to working with MNP moving forward, given its broad experience in the cannabis sector."

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with response letters from KPMG LLP and MNP LLP on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There were no "reportable events," as such term is defined in NI 51-102.

About BZAM Ltd.

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (US‐OTC: BZAMF) is a leading Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM™, TGOD™, ness™, Highly Dutch Organic™, TABLE TOP™, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as a retail store in Regina, Saskatchewan.

BZAM's common shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "BZAM", "BZAM.WR", "BZAM.WA", and "BZAM.WB" respectively. BZAM's common shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information on BZAM Ltd., please visit www.bzam.com.

Neither the CSE nor the CSE's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BZAM LTD.