BZAM Ltd. to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 30, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BZAM Ltd. (the "Company" or "BZAM") (CSE: BZAM) (OTC: BZAMF), a leading Canadian cannabis producer, will release its Q1 2023 consolidated financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 and hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. (ET). An audiocast of the conference call will be available on a listen-only basis at: https://app.webinar.net/agplXkwX8Ao

Scheduled speakers are Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts. Participant dial-in information is summarized below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Date: May 31, 2023; Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To instantly join the conference call, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and have your phone connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/42u0bYn

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator:

Local – Toronto: 1-416-764-8688

Toll Free – North America: 1-888-390-0546

Conference ID – 24157341

A replay of the call will also be available through June 7, 2023, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 157341#).

About BZAM Ltd

BZAM Ltd. (CSE: BZAM) (US–OTC: BZAMF) is a leading Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The BZAM family includes core brands BZAM™, TGOD™, ness™, Highly Dutch Organic™, TABLE TOP™, and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH and Wyld. BZAM operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

BZAM's Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 currently trade on the CSE under the symbol "BZAM", "BZAM.WR", "BZAM.WA", and "BZAM.WB" respectively. BZAM's Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "BZAMF". For more information on BZAM Ltd., please visit www.bzam.com.

