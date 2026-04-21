BZZR Launches as the First Verified All-Sports Digital Platform Uniting Fans, Athletes, Creators, and Live Games in One Place

Built for the era of super fandom, this new, sports-only destination delivers a fully immersive experience where fans can watch, connect, and be in the game in real time

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BZZR, the first verified all-sports digital platform designed to bring live games, athletes, creators, and fans together in a single, centralized, seamless ecosystem launches today. Built for the modern fan, this new destination delivers a faster, more immersive, and fully connected sports experience.

BZZR launches with over 10,000 videos and 500+ content creator pages spanning across the largest leagues, teams, and sports brands in the world. Powered by creators including star of the viral Savannah Bananas, Jackson Olson; one of the most influential voices in college football, Josh Pate; NFL film analyst Brett Kollmann; and one of the largest NBA creators and analysts, Kenny Beecham, the platform delivers the voices fans know and trust in one customizable, curated, and scalable place. Additional talent and team partnerships will be announced throughout 2026 and beyond.

In a fragmented digital landscape, fans often move between multiple platforms to piece together the full sports experience. BZZR streamlines that journey, offering a sports-only environment where everything lives side by side, from live games, and cutting-edge creator content, to commentary, analysis and real-time discussion, without the need to jump between platforms. With no outside noise, the platform is designed to keep fans fully immersed in the game and connected to others, delivering a 100% sports experience without distraction or dilution.

"Sports remain one of the last true unifying forces in modern culture bringing together global audiences around shared moments, teams, and stories that transcend borders and generations. Fans and creators finally have a home to follow, discuss, and truly experience the game," said Jeff Bookout, Founder and Chairman of the Board at BZZR. "Today's fans want more than highlights, they want access, community, and a deeper connection. BZZR is a state-of-the art verified platform that is built entirely around the fan."

"BZZR is the home field of sports that brings live games, creator-driven content, and original programming into a single, sports-only platform," said Chris Dunn, Head of Content at BZZR. "Today, fans are no longer just watching – they are participating, building communities, and shaping the conversation. With BZZR, everything in sports is just one click away."

"Sports have always been about more than just the game, they're driven by the community that surrounds them," said Jackson Olson. "The shared energy, real-time conversations, and passion of fans who are fully invested in every moment are what make the experience truly powerful. What I love most about BZZR is that it brings all of that into one place. As a creator, it gives me a way to connect with fans in real time, share the moments as they happen, and be part of something that feels bigger than just content. It's an immersive experience that puts everyone in the game!"

Key Features of BZZR include:

An All Sports, Distraction-Free Community - A sports-only platform where the conversation is driven by the voices of the game, not the chaos of standard social media, politics, bots, algorithmic outrage, etc.

Verified Sports Voices - Every creator on BZZR is verified, ensuring authenticity, trust, and a safer environment for creators and fans. A place for them to build qualified audiences with tools to track and monetize engagement.

All Sports Content Formats, One Platform - Social posts, editorial storytelling, podcasts, on-demand video, live streaming, and interaction – all in one destination.

Discovery Built for Sport Fans - Algorithm designed for discoverability of creators, news, and stories fans actually care about, not what the platform thinks they do.

Creator-Controlled Fan Engagement - Creators decide how they interact with fans, from comments and access to exclusivity and premium experiences; it's all controlled by the individual creator's settings.

Brand-Safe Sponsorship Environment - Advertisers and creators operate within a verified, sports-only ecosystem, creating stronger brand alignment and more authentic sponsorship opportunities.

Direct Fan Relationships - Creators connect directly with fans without platform interference or algorithmic distortion.

BZZR is currently available for download on iOS and Android. For more information and to join the BZZR community, visit www.BZZR.com.

About BZZR

BZZR is reimagining the future of sports media – giving athletes and sports creators full control of their content, their audience, and their revenue. Built exclusively for the sports world, BZZR empowers the full spectrum of sports creators, from athletes and broadcasters to coaches, personalities, and influencers, to engage fans through daily content, behind-the-scenes access, and premium experiences.

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SOURCE BZZR