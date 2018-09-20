Cîroc X Moschino Launch Their Collaboration at Milan Fashion Week - a Meeting of Fashion's Most Playful Brands

CÎROC luxury Vodka today launches its collaboration with Moschino. Set to bring a bold new take on the meaning of modern luxury, the partnership brings together two brands that are united by their distinctively playful approach to fashion. It will include a limited edition bottle and global event series headed up by Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott and a cast of global talent, in a true celebration of individual style.

Ahead of his SS19 catwalk show for Moschino tomorrow, Jeremy launched the collaboration with some of the world's hottest fashion talent who will be joining him throughout the campaign: Jasmine Sanders (aka Golden Barbie, model), River Viiperi (model and WizKid (recording artist). Together they stopped traffic in Milan with a riot of fun, colour and celebration.

The same squad of style icons join Jeremy not just today in Milan but for the full 18 months of events. They will be joined by Thando Thabethe (DJ and actress) and Cassper Nyovest (recording artist). Their diverse talents and backgrounds encapsulate the spirit of the campaign. Like CÎROC and Moschino, they share a unique and daring style. From the slopes to the beach, the partnership will touch down in the world's hottest destinations. From the NYE countdown in Brazil to Ibizan beach parties, expect celebrations to set the fashion world alight. Each will be custom-built with cocktails and experiences personalised by the hosts. This celebration of customised self-expression is encapsulated by the limited edition CÎROC bottle, designed by Jeremy Scott, to be revealed this autumn.

Renowned as 'the people's designer', Jeremy's fun, eclectic, effervescent designs are as much loved by his coterie of A List friends as his global fanbase. He is the perfect partner for CÎROC and comments:

"I love the cheeky, playful nature of CÎROC. It connects perfectly with my approach to both life and fashion, so the partnership felt natural; there's such synergy. I design a lot around personal, customised twists so it's great to bring this into the partnership too. It's been fun to bring together our bold take on luxury and I can't wait to see what the year holds." - Jeremy Scott

Jasmine Sanders (Golden Barbie) commented: "Jeremy is crazy, different and he's not afraid to just go for it. Pair that attitude with CIROC's playful luxury and I knew this partnership was something I had to be a part of. Together, they put the fun into fashion, and I'm excited to join them for the journey this year and into the next."

River Viiperi added: "I've known Jeremy for years and I'm proud to join him in this campaign. Its magic lies in the collective - we come from different places but share a fun-loving attitude. If today was anything to go by, the year will be a blast."

