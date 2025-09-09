C & C Heating & Air Conditioning celebrates National Tradesmen Day

Longtime Detroit home service company encourages the emerging workforce to consider rewarding careers in skilled trades

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Tradesmen Day approaching on Sept. 19, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, is honoring the hardworking men and women who keep homes and businesses running. The company also hopes to inspire the next generation to consider skilled trades as a career path.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning technicians gather for training as part of the company’s commitment to providing expert service and career development in the skilled trades.

"Most families don't think about their furnace, air conditioner or plumbing until something goes wrong," said C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle. "That's when tradespeople step in to keep homes comfortable, safe and livable. They're the ones who make sure your family has heat in the winter, cool air in the summer and clean water every day."

The U.S. Department of Labor projects strong demand for HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers and other skilled trade professionals in the coming decade. Hottle believes that raising awareness about the stability, good wages and hands-on satisfaction of these jobs will help close the growing labor gap.

She said C & C looks for employees who are eager to learn and willing to invest in their craft. The company provides training, mentorship and opportunities for advancement to ensure its team members have long, successful careers.

"We've had employees that have been with us for years, but we also welcome apprentices beginning their careers," Hottle said. "The trades offer opportunities to problem-solve, work with your hands and serve your community, and it's all while earning a good living. We want more people to see those opportunities for what they are: great careers."

For more information about career opportunities at C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

