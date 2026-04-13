C & C Heating & Air Conditioning highlights importance of indoor air quality for Detroit homeowners

Local experts say seasonal transitions can impact air quality, comfort and overall system performance

DETROIT, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Michigan moves from winter into spring, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, is encouraging homeowners to pay closer attention to indoor air quality and how it affects comfort and system performance.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning encourages Detroit-area homeowners to address indoor air quality this spring to improve comfort, support system performance and reduce buildup from months of winter use.

During the transition from heating to cooling season, homes often trap dust, allergens and other airborne particles that have built up over months of furnace use. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, making indoor air quality an important consideration for homeowners.

"After a long winter, homes are typically closed up for months, which allows dust and other particles to build up in the air and ductwork," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "As homeowners begin to open windows and transition into spring, it's a good time to address indoor air quality and make sure systems are circulating clean, healthy air."

Hottle said homeowners can take several practical steps to improve indoor air quality, including:

Replace or upgrade air filters regularly to improve airflow and filtration

Consider whole-home air purification or filtration systems

Maintain proper humidity levels to reduce discomfort and airborne particles

Schedule seasonal HVAC maintenance to ensure optimal performance

Poor indoor air quality can affect comfort, airflow and system efficiency, particularly as homes shift from heating to cooling.

"Many homeowners focus on temperature, but air quality plays a major role in how comfortable a home feels," Hottle said. "Clean air supports better airflow, helps systems run more efficiently and creates a healthier indoor environment."

Hottle added that spring is an ideal time to address air quality concerns before warmer weather increases system use.

"Taking action now helps ensure your system is ready for the season ahead," she said. "Improving air quality is one of the simplest ways to enhance comfort and protect your HVAC system long term."

For more information about indoor air quality solutions or to schedule an inspection, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning