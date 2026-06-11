C & C Heating & Air Conditioning warns homeowners about the costs of indoor humidity

Detroit-area experts say excess moisture can raise energy bills and damage wood furnishings

DETROIT, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners may not realize the hidden costs of indoor humidity, but C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says excess moisture can increase cooling costs, strain HVAC systems and damage wood furnishings throughout the home.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares tips to help Detroit-area homeowners manage indoor humidity and reduce strain on cooling systems this summer.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, indoor humidity levels should ideally remain between 30-50% to help maintain comfort, indoor air quality and overall home health. As summer approaches in Southeast Michigan, the Detroit-area heating and cooling company is encouraging homeowners to pay closer attention to indoor moisture levels and their impact on comfort and efficiency.

"Many homeowners don't realize how much humidity affects both comfort and energy use," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "When moisture levels rise indoors, air conditioning systems have to work harder to remove that humidity and maintain comfortable temperatures."

Hottle said excess humidity can also affect materials throughout the home, particularly wood furnishings, flooring and cabinetry.

Signs of excess indoor humidity can include:

Sticky or clammy indoor air

Condensation on windows or vents

Musty odors throughout the home

Uneven cooling or persistent discomfort

Warping wood floors, furniture or cabinetry

"Many homeowners assume temperature is the only factor affecting summer comfort," Hottle said. "In reality, humidity plays a major role in how a home feels and how hard an air conditioning system has to work."

Hottle recommends homeowners have HVAC systems inspected before peak summer temperatures arrive to ensure systems are operating efficiently and managing humidity effectively. Regular maintenance, clean air filters, proper ventilation and consistent thermostat settings can all help reduce excess indoor moisture. In some cases, whole-home dehumidification solutions may also help improve comfort and protect the home.

"If your home feels sticky or uncomfortable even when the thermostat is set where you want it, humidity may be the real issue," she said. "A professional evaluation can help identify whether your system is properly controlling moisture and keeping your home comfortable."

For more information about indoor air quality and humidity control solutions, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning