C & C Heating & Air Conditioning urges Michigan homeowners to prepare for the next heat wave

Preparing before temperatures peak can help homeowners avoid midsummer breakdowns and higher cooling costs.

DETROIT, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat waves can place significant stress on home cooling equipment, increasing utility bills and raising the risk of unexpected breakdowns during Michigan's hottest days. C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is encouraging Southeast Michigan homeowners to prepare their cooling systems before prolonged periods of high temperatures put additional demand on their equipment.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares practical tips to help Michigan homeowners prepare their cooling systems before prolonged summer heat puts additional demand on home HVAC equipment.

According to ENERGY STAR, homeowners should check their HVAC filter every month during heavy-use seasons like summer because a dirty filter restricts airflow and forces cooling equipment to work harder. Taking a few minutes to inspect or replace the filter before a heat wave arrives can help the system handle periods of prolonged high temperatures.

"Most people don't think about their AC until it stops working," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "The problem is that the hottest days of the summer are when your equipment is working its hardest. A little preparation beforehand can help you avoid a lot of frustration."

The good news, Hottle said, is that homeowners don't have to wait until a heat wave is in the forecast to prepare.

Before temperatures peak, homeowners should:

Replace dirty air filters

Keep outdoor condenser units free of grass, leaves and other debris

Close blinds or curtains during the warmest part of the afternoon

Avoid making large thermostat adjustments

Schedule professional maintenance if your cooling system struggled to keep up last summer

Many midsummer breakdowns don't happen without warning. Routine maintenance often catches small problems before they leave homeowners without air conditioning during a heat wave.

"If your house never seems to cool down, even though the thermostat says it should, don't ignore it," Hottle said. "Warm rooms, longer cooling cycles and higher energy bills are your first clues that something isn't working the way it should."

Finding an HVAC contractor during a heat wave can also be more challenging because service calls increase as temperatures climb. Addressing small issues before prolonged hot weather arrives can help homeowners avoid longer wait times when demand is at its highest.

"Nobody wants to be searching for emergency service when it's one of the hottest days of the year," Hottle said. "Taking a few simple steps now can give homeowners one less thing to worry about when the next heat wave arrives."

For more information about preparing your home's cooling system for summer or to schedule HVAC maintenance, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning