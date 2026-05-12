Detroit-area homeowners urged to involve HVAC professionals during renovation projects

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says remodeling plans can affect airflow, efficiency and long-term comfort

DETROIT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Home Improvement Month, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, is encouraging homeowners to involve qualified HVAC professionals when planning renovation and remodeling projects.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is encouraging Detroit-area homeowners to involve qualified HVAC professionals early when planning renovation and remodeling projects.

As homeowners update kitchens, finish basements, add living space or improve insulation, heating and cooling systems are often overlooked until comfort or airflow problems arise. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for about 43% of the average home's energy use, making HVAC system performance a major factor in long-term comfort and efficiency.

"Many home improvement projects change how air moves through a home," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Without proper HVAC planning, homeowners can end up with uneven temperatures, poor airflow or systems that have to work harder than they should."

Hottle said homeowners should consider HVAC impacts before starting major renovations.

Projects that can affect HVAC performance include:

Basement finishing and room additions

Window and insulation upgrades

Open-concept remodeling projects

Garage or attic conversions

Kitchen and bathroom renovations

Changes to square footage, insulation, ductwork or room layout can alter air circulation and system demands throughout the home.

"Homeowners often focus on finishes and layout, but HVAC plays a major role in how comfortable a renovated space actually feels," Hottle said. "A beautiful remodel won't feel complete if some rooms are too hot, too cold or not receiving consistent heating and cooling."

Hottle recommends homeowners schedule an HVAC evaluation before beginning major projects to identify potential adjustments or upgrades that may be needed.

"Home improvement projects are an investment," she said. "Bringing HVAC professionals into the conversation early helps protect that investment and ensures the home functions as well as it looks."

For more information about HVAC planning for renovation projects or to schedule an inspection, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning