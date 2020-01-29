C And C Automotive Checks In As OnDeck's Small Business Of The Month

The Cosenza's opened C and C Automotive in 2011 in Bullhead City after moving to the area from Oregon. An experienced auto repair technician, Frank was seeking a warmer climate to open his own shop. According to wife Lori, their first choice for a business location in Bullhead City turned out to be the wrong one.

"We opened our first auto repair shop in a section of the city that did not have a lot of commerce," says Lori. "After struggling for a while to attract customers, we even thought about going back to Oregon. Luckily, after learning more about the area and developing a keen sense of where an auto repair shop would be needed, we moved to a new location and definitely got it right the second time."

Today, C and C Automotive is conveniently located off Highway 95 and Riverview Drive in Bullhead City, a growing region bordering Laughlin, Nevada and Needles, California, roughly 90 miles south of Las Vegas. NASCAR enthusiasts Frank and Lori love the area and are dedicated to serving the auto repair needs of the local population and tourists.

"We like to go the extra mile for our customers," says Lori. "Frank leads a team of highly skilled technicians who utilize the newest diagnostics equipment to make sure your car is examined and repaired with the care of a trained automotive surgeon. Most importantly, we explain the repairs needed in plain layman's terms. Customers really appreciate that."

As many smart small business owners do, the Cosenza's always forecast ahead for when business could be slower than other times of the year. That forecasting analysis brought them to OnDeck last November. The couple applied for and secured a Term Loan and a Line of Credit to ensure cash flow and consistent payments to vendors.

"As a small business owner, maintaining cash flow year-round is an important part of building a successful business," says Lori. "OnDeck is extremely easy to work with and they have a great instinct for what type of financing is needed. Frank and I were able to secure the online financing we needed quickly and with no hassle. For us, OnDeck offered a big shoulder that we could lean on."

"OnDeck is proud to provide the financing that Frank and Lori needed to grow C and C Automotive," says Shannon Smith, Senior Vice President of Marketing at OnDeck. "Enabling hardworking small business owners to achieve their goals is why we founded OnDeck more than a decade ago. We'll continue to innovate our products, delivering even more fast and flexible online financing options that help fuel the dreams of entrepreneurs across America."

To date, OnDeck has provided more than $ 310 million in online financing to the small businesses of Arizona.

To learn more about C and C Automotive, visit: www.candcautomotiverepair.com

The Small Business of the Month Spotlight series from OnDeck is designed to highlight and reinforce the vital importance of small businesses. Every month, OnDeck spotlights the achievements of its small business customers and how they are thriving as a result of receiving capital from OnDeck. To learn more about the successful small business journey of Frank and Lori Cosenza, visit: www.ondeck.com/smallbusinessspotlight

