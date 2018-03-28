LOVINGTON, N.M., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C. Barry Crutchfield is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Attorney 2018 in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Templeman & Crutchfield, P.C.

Established since 1976, Templeman & Crutchfield, P.C. is a local law firm that has served the Lovington, New Mexico area for decades. Dedicated to offering quality legal services, the attorneys are equipped in handling their client's legal matters with integrity and in a timely manner.

Amassing over forty years of experience in the field of Law, Crutchfield has served as a managing partner of the firm since 1977. Highly regarded for his work inside the courtroom, Crutchfield has successfully argued his clients' cases to judges and juries, leading to best scenario outcomes. Throughout his career, Crutchfield has utilized his legal experience as well as his background in the Federal and Military sectors to aid him in his development. Driving by his passion for achieving justice, Crutchfield had attained expertise within the areas of personal injury and criminal law.

In addition to his work in law firms, Crutchfield has served as Deputy Counsel for the Governor of Texas, as well as a Military Judge for the United States Marine Corps in Camp Pendleton, California. Prior to joining the firm of Templeman and Crutchfield, he handled briefings and trials of civil and criminal matters at the Law Office of Warren Reynolds in Hobbs, New Mexico.



Throughout the course of his education and training, Crutchfield attained his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and History from Eastern New Mexico University in 1968. Thereafter, Crutchfield went on to complete his Juris Doctor from the University of Texas at Austin in 1971.

To further his professional development, Crutchfield is an affiliate of several organizations including the New Mexico State Bar Association, serving as the Chairman of the New Mexico Board of Bar Examiners from 1991-1993. He is also a member of the Lea County Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Phi Delta Phi Board of Visitors.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Crutchfield was named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the New Mexico State Bar, which also honored him on two occasions with an Outstanding Contribution Award. He has also been recognized by Marquis Who's Who, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law and Who's Who in the World.

