C-Beauty Brand Florasis Launches Eastern Beasts Sculpting Makeup Palette
Apr 22, 2022, 08:36 ET
4-in-1 palette enriched with peony and calendula extracts depicting mythological creatures of Chinese lore
HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florasis, the top selling C-Beauty brand that creates wearable works of art, is pleased to announce the launch of its Eastern Beasts Sculpting Palette.
The Eastern Beasts Sculpting Palette brings together Florasis' award-winning art and unique product formulation. This subtle palette has both matte and shimmery shades, and is a perfect way to welcome Summer. Key elements of the palette include:
- Function: 4-in-1 Palette: The multi-functional palette can be used for contouring and highlighting, as well as blush and eyeshadow. With both matte and shimmering shades, you just need one palette for all your face contouring needs
- Warm Taupe Bronzer
- Light Beige Highlighter
- Pink Champagne Gold Highlighter
- Milky Peach Blush
- Formulation: The highly pigmented and easily blended formula is enriched with peony and calendula extracts. The silky soft micron-sized fine powder can be applied with wet or dry brushes, depending on the look one wants to achieve.
- Exquisite Presentation of an Ancient Myth: Florasis reinvents traditional artistry and engraves the mythical "Four Eastern Beasts" onto the palette. More than a contour palette, it is an ode to Eastern art and ancestry. Also known as the Four Guardians, the Eastern Beasts form the Four Symbols of the Chinese constellation, each associated with a compass direction, an element, and a season.
- The Dragon represents the east, wood, and spring.
- The Bird guards the south, fire, and summer.
- The Tiger represents the west, metal, and autumn.
- The Tortoise represents the north, fire, and winter.
Together, they guard the world in all directions.
Price: $49 USD
To purchase Florasis' Eastern Beasts Sculpting Makeup Palette, visit Florasis.com, which allows consumers in more than 40 countries to purchase for shipment to their home country.
About Florasis
Based in Hangzhou, China, Florasis was founded in 2017 with the idea that beauty should be diverse and inclusive. A best selling beauty brand in China, Florasis is an innovative makeup brand that takes inspiration from Chinese culture and heritage and gives it a modern interpretation for today's consumer. To learn more visit: Florasis.com
