C-Beauty Brand Florasis Launches Eastern Beasts Sculpting Makeup Palette

4-in-1 palette enriched with peony and calendula extracts depicting mythological creatures of Chinese lore

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florasis , the top selling C-Beauty brand that creates wearable works of art, is pleased to announce the launch of its Eastern Beasts Sculpting Palette.

The Eastern Beasts Sculpting Palette brings together Florasis' award-winning art and unique product formulation. This subtle palette has both matte and shimmery shades, and is a perfect way to welcome Summer. Key elements of the palette include: