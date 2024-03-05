C-CAP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2024 BENEFIT STARRING NEW YORK CITY'S TOP CHEFS

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers through Culinary Arts Programs (C-CAP), the workforce development nonprofit that teaches more than 22,000 students in eight states and Washington D.C., culinary, life and job skills, announces its annual national benefit, to be held on Monday, April 1 from 5:45 pm to 9 pm ET at New York City's Chelsea Piers.

Hosted by C-CAP's longtime co-chair and celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelsson , this year's benefit spotlights a powerful female team: The Honoree is the James Beard-nominated chef Mary Attea while the Benefit Chair is Attea's business partner Jennifer Vitagliano, owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant The Musket Room and the acclaimed Raf's.

New York's best night in food is a who's who of more than 35 top restaurant chefs serving up signature dishes—including Hillary Sterling's Ci Siamo, Daniel Boulud's Le Gratin, Chintan Pandya's Masalawala & Sons, Shenarri Freeman's Cadence, Neal Fraser's Redbird, Rasheeda Purdie's Ramen by Ra, JJ Johnson's Field Trip, and John Fraser's La Marchande. Attendees will hear about the impact of C-CAP's work with their talented and deserving culinary students and be able to bid on an auction of exclusive epicurean experiences. To buy tickets or become a sponsor, visit ccapinc.org .

"This year we have an exceptional lineup of star chefs–from New York, Washington D.C., Scottsdale, and Los Angeles–all of whom are here to support our amazing students on their pathway to success," said C-CAP's Executive Director Tanya Steel.

"To be able to support and celebrate the next generation of food leaders is not just an honor," says Benefit Honoree Mary Attea, "but critical to the health of our industry." Benefit Chair Jennifer Vitigliano concurs: "We need to continue to staff up the restaurant and hospitality world with high-caliber students like those C-CAP has been training for decades."

The C-CAP Benefit is graciously sponsored by:

The Grausman Family; The Rosenblatt Family; Avero; Bloomberg Philanthropies; Danyelle Freeman & Josh Resnick; Jeffrey B. Samuels; Nina and Tim Zagat, Patty Intrator; Restaurant Associates; Wells Fargo; Eataly; Filippo Berio; Heather Molin; Resorts World; The Rotunda Foundation; Edelman; Stifel Investments; Tito's Handmade Vodka; Breakthru Beverage; Monopolio; S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna; Beam Suntory

About Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)

Long co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson, C-CAP is an education and workforce development nonprofit that provides the underserved—teens, the formerly incarcerated and work-permitted asylum seekers—a pathway to success through higher-education scholarships, paid apprenticeships and jobs in the food sector.

Annually, C-CAP provides culinary, job and life skills to over 22,000 middle-and-high school students across the United States in more than 186 schools across the entire state of Arizona, as well as in Baltimore, Camden, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City & Long Island, Newark, Philadelphia, suburban Maryland, and Washington DC. This 34-year-old nonprofit founded by Richard Grausman strives to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for job success. Starting in middle schools, we provide culinary-and-wellness curriculum, and in high schools also provide an integrated approach to employment in the food sector via internships/apprenticeships, job shadows, mentorship, work opportunities, college & career advising, and higher-education scholarships, along with product & food donations. To date, we have worked with 370,000 students and awarded $71 million in college scholarships. C-CAP has transformed thousands of lives in a meaningful way. The urgency to help these diverse communities has never been more critical—learn more at ccapinc.org.

