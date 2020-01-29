C-COM and ISOTROPIC Come Together to Complete iDirect iQ 200 Integration

The compatibility of the iNetVu® Controllers with the iQ 200 satellite router provides an advantage to C-COM partners who are currently using, or considering using the latest iDirect modem. C-COM's 'Best-in-Class' antenna controllers now offer interoperability with 14 different modem manufacturers and over 35 different modems.

"Combining good quality hardware products, especially high-performance products like the iQ series, with the robust services offered by Isotropic, should create new markets for C-COM Driveaway, Flyaway and Manpack antenna products in many different verticals," said Drew Klein, Vice President for C-COM Satellite Systems, Inc.

C-COM is also developing a Comms-on-the-Move, electronically steered Ka-band phased array antenna in conjunction with the University of Waterloo. "Once this flat panel technology has been commercialized, we hope to test it with Isotropic Networks," Klein continued.

The iDirect iQ 200 modem can deliver aggregate data transmission rates over 200Mbps with network configurations based on DVB-S2/S2X/ACM.

"We are delighted to reinforce our longstanding partnership with C-COM," said Hank Zbierski, CEO, Isotropic. "As a premier iDirect Host Network Operator, it is great to see the combination of such innovative technology that will enable customers to go further and to do more than ever before. Isotropic is proud to enable these advancements with the highly reliable service that we deliver through our network," Zbierski added.

"Our iQ 200 modem is ideally suited to the mobility requirements of C-COM's antenna series and we are pleased to offer our technologies that will help to enhance flexibility and performance, and enable C-COM's customers to make headway in new markets and applications," said Toni Kousiafes, Vice President, Product Management, ST Engineering iDirect. "We also look forward to building further on our strong partnership with Isotropic Networks, which has been our valued partner for many years."

C-COM mobile antennas with iNetVu® controllers, compatible with the iDirect iQ 200 modems, are available for immediate delivery.

About C-COM SatelliteSystems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite where terrestrial markets have failed, are overloaded or don't exist.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna technology. The Company is engaged in joint cooperation with the University of Waterloo to design this unique antenna such that it can provide low cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. The company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (CVE: CMI) or on the US OTC Exchange (OTC: CYNSF).

About ST Engineering iDirect

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group specializing in the aerospace, electronics, land systems, and marine sectors. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 17 cities in 13 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges, and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on iDirect platforms please visit www.idirect.net. For Newtec platforms please visit www.newtec.eu.

About Isotropic Networks

Isotropic Networks, Inc. (Isotropic) is a global provider of satellite internet services and network management solutions. With the best uptime in the satellite industry, we deliver unrivalled certainty for leaders in high-risk, high-pressure industries including oil and gas, maritime, and enterprise solutions.

Isotropic is built on high standards for troubleshooting and solving technically complex problems with the latest technologies. Our team of highly-trained hardware and software engineers delivers personalized services and solutions that support our clients when and where they need it most—now and into the future.

Isotropic is connecting the planet and continually raising the bar for what satellite connectivity can be. www.isotropic.network

