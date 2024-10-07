C-Crete Technologies Receives $10.4M in Grants From California Energy Commission and U.S. Department of Energy to Scale Up its CO2-Free Concrete Products

This funding shows confidence in C-Crete's Cement-free Concrete products (called C-Cretes) and recognition that these novel materials align with both California's and the DOE's missions to foster innovation in clean and sustainable technologies in the carbon-heavy construction industry.

The support also underscores the potential of C-Cretes – which use plentiful natural non-carbonate rocks rather than Portland cement as their binder – to transform concrete, the world's most abundant manufactured material.

The use of Portland cement accounts for approximately 8 percent of all global CO2 emissions, primarily due to the release of CO2 during the burning of limestone in its production. Whereas C-Cretes use non-carbonate rocks rather than limestone, release no CO2 and even capture it from the air during the curing process.

Since last year, C-Crete has introduced and poured its concretes in building projects around the U.S. and Canada, including in a supertall in Manhattan in July. The successful use of the products proves that substantial carbon-emission reduction in the construction sector is possible, while still retaining concrete as an inexpensive building material.

C-Cretes meet the industry standards set by ASTM International for the mechanical and durability properties of concrete. They have more than 5,000 psi in compressive strength, and flow and pump like conventional concrete, while maintaining cost parity.

Moreover, the reserves of each of the rocks used in the company's construction materials – such as zeolite, granite and basalt – exist in abundance on every continent, with deposits equaling or exceeding those of limestone.

"We are very pleased that the state of California and the DOE support our science-based technology and manufacturing goals of reducing the environmental footprint of the construction industry," said Rouzbeh Savary, Ph.D., founder and president of C-Crete Technologies. "Scaling up C-Crete's manufacturing process using non-carbonate rocks moves us closer to our goal of converting locally available materials into cementitious binders for use in homes, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure everywhere."

About: C-Crete Technologies is a leading materials science company committed to inventing, building and scaling up the next generation of infrastructure materials with ultra-low or negative CO2 footprints. With a relentless focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, C-Crete aims to address the global challenges of climate change while delivering superior infrastructure materials at scale.

