C-Crete Technologies Secures California Energy Commission Funding for Its Zeolite-Based Concrete, Free of Carbon Dioxide Emissions

The company, a pioneer in sustainable infrastructure materials, has shown the viability of cement-free concrete

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Crete Technologies, a pioneer in the creation of cement-free concrete products, proudly announces funding from the California Energy Commission that will help the company advance its CO2 emissions-free, zeolite-based concrete. The funding marks an important milestone for C-Crete, an indication that the company's novel materials align with California's mission to foster innovation in clean and sustainable technologies.

20 tons of C-Crete's zeolite-based concrete was poured in an outdoor slab-on-grade foundation in Seattle. Photo credit: Don Davies.
The support of the commission also underscores the transformative potential of the concrete, which substitutes zeolite, an abundant naturally occurring non-carbonate rock, for Portland cement.

Last November, C-Crete demonstrated the product's efficacy in a pour of about 20 tons in a slab-on-grade outdoor concrete foundation and sidewalk steps for a building in Seattle. That use of the binder proved that substantial carbon-emission reduction in the construction sector is possible, while still retaining concrete as an inexpensive building material.

Traditional concrete made with Portland cement as the binder is a longstanding cornerstone in construction worldwide. But the material also contributes approximately 8 percent of all global CO2 emissions, primarily due to the chemical release of CO2 during cement processing. The use of zeolite addresses this significant environmental issue and even captures CO2 from the air during the curing process.

C-Crete's zeolite-based concrete meets the industry standards set by ASTM International for the mechanical and durability properties of concrete. It has more than 5,000 psi in compressive strength, and it flows and pumps like conventional concrete. The new concrete has garnered attention for its reduced environmental footprint and exceptional structural qualities.

"Expanding C-Crete's technology portfolio with our zeolite-based, zero-emissions concrete takes us one step closer to our goal of converting locally available materials into cementitious binders," said Rouzbeh Savary, Ph.D., founder and president of C-Crete Technologies. "We are excited to leverage this support from the California Energy Commission to bring environmentally friendly concrete alternatives to a broader market."

About: C-Crete Technologies is a leading materials science company committed to inventing, building and scaling up the next generation of infrastructure materials with ultra-low or negative CO2 footprints. With a relentless focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, C-Crete aims to address the global challenges of climate change while delivering superior infrastructure materials at scale.

