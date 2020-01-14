C-Hear Disability Spokesperson Honored by Mentoring Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its positive impact on America's disabled community, revolutionary tech company C-Hear proudly announces that its Director of Business Development & Partnerships – Dylan Rafaty – is being inducted into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame.

Rafaty, an activist, disability inclusion self-advocate and public speaker, will be enshrined via live webinar at Noon CST on Friday, Jan. 17, International Mentoring Day. The Hall of Fame – powered by The National Disability Mentoring Coalition (NDMC) and Partner for Youth with Disabilities (PYD) – recognizes and honors those who make a significant difference in the lives of youth and adults with disabilities through mentoring.

Along with his vital role at C-Hear, Rafaty, from Plano, TX, is the Vice-Chair of the Texas Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities and founder of DylanListed, a transition support services provider for citizens and veterans with disabilities.

"I firmly believe that mentoring consists of a strong working relationship between people that delivers a sense of direction, guidance and motivational support that holds each of us accountable," says Rafaty. "Mentorship is often provided by advocates and leaders of our community who help navigate us to reach for successful outcomes."

C-Hear's revolutionary and proprietary Codec allows images to include audio annotation, deleting the need for long, slow-loading video files or insufficient static photos. The company's innovative services benefit not only the seven million visually impaired Americans using the Internet, but also clinical workflows in the healthcare industry, teachers, lawyers and anyone that – until now – has toiled sending separate video, audio and photo files.

"We're so proud of Dylan and the work he has done not only for us, but also the disabled community," says C-Hear founder and CEO Adena Harmon. "He's very deserving of this honor, and we're humbled to play a role in his Hall of Fame journey."

ABOUT C-HEAR

A Dallas-based company launched in 2015, C-Hear was created for the purpose of delivering a small digital footprint file containing both image and sound. C-Hear's revolutionary Codec will help the seven million visually impaired Americans "hear" images on the Internet, while also allowing health-industry companies and their patients a smooth transition into the age of ADA compliance. Recognizing that more than 30 percent of all websites (more than 87 million) use WordPress as their primary framework for the administration of content, C-Hear is developing a WordPress plugin set of widgets and templates. Having found its space snuggled between static images and fast-moving videos, C-Hear is proud to be a disruptive enabler of talking pictures.

ABOUT SUSAN M. DANIELS DISABILITY MENTORING HALL OF FAME

The Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame was established to honor those who are making a significant difference in the lives of youth and adults with disabilities through mentoring and to raise awareness about the importance of mentoring for individuals with disabilities. The Hall of Fame's namesake, Susan M. Daniels, devoted her life to improving the lives of others with disabilities. As a person with a disability who achieved enormous professional and personal success, she had a significant impact as a senior policymaker, as an inspirational speaker and teacher, and as a devoted mentor to hundreds of individuals.

