C-IAYT Yoga Therapy Training Program Applications Now Open, Program Beginning January 2025

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanda® Yoga Movement Therapy (SYMT) proudly announces that applications are now open for its International Association of Yoga Therapists (C-IAYT) Accredited Yoga Therapy Training Program, set to commence in January 2025. This comprehensive online program offers aspiring yoga therapists the opportunity to broaden their expertise with advanced, exclusive educational content and an expert faculty.

Led by Dr. Jaime Stover Schmitt, a distinguished leader in the field and author of Somatic Practice in Yoga Therapy (Handspring 2023), the training program emphasizes the unification of therapeutic strategies rooted in authentic yoga traditions and backed by Western scientific principles. Participants will cultivate skills to tailor their therapeutic approach, ensuring that they effectively meet the individual needs of their clients. Classes are held live online approximately one weekend a month throughout 2025, starting January 18–19, , and running through the beginning of January 2026.The convenient online format features asynchronous learning, between weekends, supplemented by practicum and homework assignments for a comprehensive educational experience.

Graduates of the Spanda® Yoga Movement Therapy program earn certification as professional Spanda® Yoga Movement Therapists accredited by the IAYT. This certification enables them to apply for the esteemed C-IAYT certified yoga therapist credential, solidifying their expertise and enhancing their professional opportunities. The curriculum, designed with an integrated spiraled approach, includes advanced teachings such as Spanda® Functional Movement Rehabilitation™ and Spanda® Self-Reflective Inquiry (SRI™) for focusing on trauma-informed, introspective work. The program provides a well-rounded foundation for therapeutic practice.

"Yoga therapy is both old and new. It would be hard to imagine that the therapeutic use of yoga for a specific concern has never been, at least in part, a faction of yoga's storyline," writes Dr. Schmitt in her most recent book. "Certainly, uncovering and working through one's impediments along the path to wholeness is the work that faces any earnest yoga practitioner, no matter at what level of being, from body to soul, the impediment appears."

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon, as spaces in the program are limited. For more information and to apply, please visit www.spandayoga.com.

Spanda® Yoga Movement Therapy is committed to promoting a holistic approach to yogic healing through the formal education of yoga therapists. The program is grounded in the teachings received by Dr. Schmitt from Himalayan tradition masters, encompassing a vision to empower practitioners with integrity, knowledge, and insight. Graduates can confidently employ yogic methodologies to foster healing and transformation in their clients.

