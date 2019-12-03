C. L. Smith Receives WBENC Certification

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C. L. Smith Company DBA C. L. Smith Co; HazPlus; Lyons Blow Molding, a leading custom bottle manufacturer, UN packager and certifier and full-line packaging distributor, received national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is a resource for more than 700 US companies and government agencies that consider a WBENC certification an integral part of their supplier diversity programs.

C. L. Smith Company is owned by Nancy Smith. Nancy's leadership over C.L. Smith's three business divisions, for over 30 years and now as the Company Chairperson, has contributed to the high level of client satisfaction, solution innovation and purchasing muscle that the company is known for.

"WBENC certification signals our commitment to supplier diversity which is embraced by many of our clients," said Nancy Smith, owner of C.L. Smith. "Our status will enable us to cultivate relationships with more companies that place a priority on working with women-owned businesses."

Sarah Macdonald, President and CEO of C.L. Smith since 2017, provides innovative leadership throughout the organization and is driving substantial growth for the company.

"C.L. Smith is passionate about supporting the WBENC movement. It is our objective to continue to provide best in class service to the packaging industry while reinforcing women in business," said Sarah Macdonald, C.L. Smith President & CEO.

About C.L. Smith

C.L. Smith is a single-source packaging solutions company specializing in testing, manufacturing and distributing UN Performance Oriented Packaging, Custom Bottle Manufacturing, Packaging System Design and Full-line Container Storage and Distribution. With a Silver Medal recognition level from Ecovadis in 2018 C.L. Smith is committed to keeping the environment safe while building the framework for a successful future.

We are a leader in the hazardous materials packaging industry with our HAZPlus® product division, and our in-house UN/ISTA Package Testing Lab; we custom design client-specific bottles at Lyon's Blow Molding, our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and we stock and deliver over 3,000 items for customers in our Container Division network of warehouses. www.clsmith.com

About WBENC

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), is the nation's leading advocate of women-owned business as suppliers to America's corporations. WBENC works to foster diversity in the world of commerce with programs and policies designed to expand opportunities and eliminate barriers in the marketplace for women business owners. WBENC works with representatives of corporations to encourage the utilization and expansion of supplier/vendor diversity program.

