/C O R R E C T I O N -- Deep Bio/

News provided by

Deep Bio

31 Jan, 2024, 19:00 ET

In the news release issued 19-Sep-2023 by Deep Bio over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the initial release, it was inaccurately stated in the headline, first and second paragraphs that Deep Bio obtained marketing authorization from Swissmedic for DeepDx Prostate. Deep Bio wishes to clarify that DeepDx Prostate has been placed on the Swiss market as a CE-marked in-vitro diagnostic device. The full, corrected release is as follows.

Deep Bio Announces Launch of DeepDx Prostate in Switzerland, Paving the Way for European Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, proudly announced the availability of its CE-marked in-vitro diagnostic device, DeepDx Prostate, on the Swiss market.

This strategic market expansion and product launch signify significant milestone in Deep Bio's roadmap for expanding its footprint in Europe.

Continue Reading

DeepDx Prostate is an AI-powered software for the assessment of prostate cancer on digital whole slide images of hematoxylin and eosin-stained prostate core-needle biopsies. By automating the identification, grading, and quantification of cancerous lesions, this diagnostic software empowers pathologists to make more accurate and efficient prostate cancer diagnoses, reducing subjectivity and turnaround times. DeepDx Prostate is the first in Deep Bio's suite of diagnostic software products that aim to enhance diagnostic accuracy and in turn, optimize clinical management and patient outcomes.  

"We are excited to introduce DeepDx Prostate to Switzerland," said Sun Woo Kim, the CEO and founder of Deep Bio. "Increasing the reach of DeepDx Prostate to additional countries underscores Deep Bio's unwavering commitment to improving global access to high-quality healthcare and advancing prostate cancer diagnosis through AI-driven innovation."  

Deep Bio continues to expand its global reach through partnerships with digital pathology leaders in the US, Europe, and India. The company conducts collaborative research with leading US research institutions, including Stanford Medical School and Harvard Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with its clinical validation studies published in prestigious medical journals, such as Cancers and npj Digital Medicine.

For more information, please visit Deep Bio's website or contact [email protected].

About Deep Bio

Deep Bio Inc. is an AI healthcare company with expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology. As the country's first to obtain Korea's MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval of an AI-based cancer diagnostic support solution, Deep Bio's vision is to radically improve the efficiency and accuracy of pathologic cancer diagnosis and prognosis.  

DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for the assessment of prostate cancer. Extensively tested at US CLIA labs (700k cores between 2019 and 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.

SOURCE Deep Bio

Also from this source

DeepBio becomes first Korean cancer diagnostic A.I. company to win CES Innovation Award

DeepBio becomes first Korean cancer diagnostic A.I. company to win CES Innovation Award

DeepBio announced today that it has been awarded the CES Innovation Award as the first Korean cancer diagnosis A.I. company in CES 2024, the world's...
Deep Bio Joins CancerX to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis with AI Expertise

Deep Bio Joins CancerX to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis with AI Expertise

Deep Bio, a leading AI healthcare company specializing in deep learning and cancer pathology, is proud to announce its participation in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.