C-PACE Alliance Announces Awards For 2021 Deals & Best Practices

Industry Offers Alternative Financing for Clean Energy and Resiliency

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C-PACE Alliance (CPA), the business association focused exclusively on clean energy and resiliency financing through Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs across the U.S., announced today the honorees of its C-PACE Alliance Awards for projects in six categories. C-PACE financing is an alternative form of financing that enable property owners to pay for energy-efficiency improvements and renewable energy equipment.

CPA recognizes C-PACE transactions and leaders who demonstrate the high standards of quality and efficiency that characterize the industry's potential for accomplishments during 2021: