C-Ray Therapeutics Achieves AAALAC International Full Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence in Preclinical Research

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Ray Therapeutics, a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, announced today it has achieved Full Accreditation from the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC)—a globally recognized gold standard in laboratory animal care and research ethics.

AAALAC International is a globally recognized authority that promotes excellence in laboratory animal care through its voluntary accreditation program. Full Accreditation represents the gold standard in the field, awarded only to organizations demonstrating exceptional animal care practices, robust quality management systems, and comprehensive compliance with international standards. The rigorous evaluation process includes extensive on-site assessments, detailed documentation reviews, and verification of adherence to the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and other authoritative guidelines.

"AAALAC Full Accreditation is more than a compliance milestone—it's a strategic enabler for our clients," said Haitao Qiao, General Manager of C-Ray Therapeutics. "Biotechs developing novel radiopharmaceuticals now have a validated pathway to conduct preclinical work in China with confidence that the data will meet Western regulatory standards, while accessing our unique IIT framework to reach first-in-human data in 6-9 months versus 24+ months through traditional routes."

The accreditation encompasses C-Ray's 28,000-square-meter integrated facility, which combines AAALAC-accredited preclinical capabilities with cGMP manufacturing under China's Class A Radiation Safety License—the highest tier, enabling work with 30+ radioisotopes including challenging alpha-emitters like Actinium-225.

To date, the company has successfully delivered over 70 CRDMO projects, including 50 preclinical and molecular imaging CRO projects and 24 CDMO projects. Among these achievements, the company has supported 5 programs through IND and IND-enabling stages, facilitated 16 investigator-initiated trials (IITs), and enabled 3 clinical supply programs, with 2 advancing to Phase III clinical studies.

The AAALAC milestone comes as C-Ray expands its global footprint.

"AAALAC accreditation removes a key barrier for Western partners who want to leverage China's speed and cost advantages but need assurance on quality and ethics," added Qiao. "We're not asking clients to choose between speed and standards—we deliver both."

With over $187 million raised to date, C-Ray continues to invest in infrastructure, isotope supply chain partnerships, and regulatory expertise to support the global radiopharmaceutical community.

About AAALAC International

AAALAC International is a private, nonprofit organization promoting humane treatment of animals in science through voluntary accreditation. Full Accreditation is awarded only after rigorous on-site evaluation and verification of compliance with international guidelines including the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

About C-Ray Therapeutics

C-Ray Therapeutics is a global CRDMO providing end-to-end radiopharmaceutical development services—from target validation and preclinical evaluation to IND enabling, clinical supply, and commercial-scale cGMP manufacturing. Operating from its 28,000-square-meter Chengdu facility with China's Class A Radiation Safety License, C-Ray supports 30+ radioisotopes and has delivered 70+ projects spanning diagnostic and therapeutic programs. The company's IIT-powered clinical pathway enables first-in-human data in 6-9 months, accelerating timelines for novel RLT development. For more information, visit https://www.c-raytherapeutics.com/

SOURCE C Ray Therapeutics