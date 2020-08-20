C. Raymond Larkin to be Strategic Advisor at Respiratory Motion, Inc.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Motion Inc. (RMI) today announced that C. Raymond Larkin Jr. will act as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Larkin was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Nellcor Puritan Bennett, Inc., one of the world's preeminent respiratory products companies. Under Mr. Larkin's leadership over 15 years, Nellcor grew to nearly $1 billion in revenues through the development and introduction of pulse oximetry into worldwide use for patient safety monitoring, thus setting the standard of care for the respiratory-impaired patient.

Mr. Larkin has been Chairman of the Board for Align Technology Inc. since 2006. Between 2001 and 2007, he served as a part time Venture Partner at Cutlass Capital. He currently serves on the board of directors of HeartWare International Inc., and as Chairman of the Board of Shockwave Medical. Previously, Mr. Larkin was Chairman and CEO at Eunoe Inc., developers of a device for slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Mr. Larkin received a B.S. degree in Industrial Management from LaSalle University. From 1970 till 1975 he served in the USMC with a rank of Captain.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work again with Ray who was my CEO at Nellcor & Nellcor Puritan Bennett and my mentor throughout my career," commented Laura Piccinini (CEO RMI).

"His leadership and innovative approach to respiratory and monitoring technology changed the course of healthcare. I'm looking forward to working with him to build the strategic direction at RMI and contributing to the improvement of patient care."

"I am delighted to be working with Laura again and to assist in developing the strategy for RMI," commented Mr. Larkin. "I believe that the RMI team are bringing a very valuable and critical product to the market which will help to make a difference in the lives of patients."

About Respiratory Motion, Inc.

Respiratory Motion, Inc., headquartered in Watertown, MA., is the global leader in innovative Minute Ventilation Monitoring, useful across a wide variety of patient populations and environments to assess respiratory function and provide early warning of respiratory collapse. Our mission is to help clinicians save lives, improve patient care, and reduce healthcare costs. www.respiratorymotion.com

