C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size Worth $1.77 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers is expected to boost growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies such as WHO and NIH for prevention and treatment of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer are anticipated to promote growth.

Point-of-care devices for CRP testing are being increasingly adopted by healthcare professionals in clinics and hospitals. Technological advancements in these portable, rapid, and easy-to-use testing devices are expected to strengthen POC settings. Additionally, collaborations among governments, companies, and research institutions are expected to drive the growth of CRP diagnostic devices.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By type of assay, immunoturbidimetric assays are estimated to account for the largest revenue share owing to adequate availability of CRP testing kits based on this technology

Based on disease type, cardiovascular disorders accounted for the largest market share owing to higher clinical significance of CRP levels in disease-oriented studies for cardiac infections and strokes

On the basis of end use, clinics are estimated to account for the largest share in terms of revenue, owing to favorable government policies in the field of primary healthcare settings

North America dominated the market due to presence of a well-established healthcare framework, government support, increase in investigational studies in this field, and presence of a substantial number of regional players

is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to presence of local as well as international market players, extensive research, and favorable government support Major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; Quest Diagnostics; Danaher; Siemens Healthineers; Abbott; Abaxis, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Getein Biotech, Inc.; Randox Laboratories Ltd.; BODITECH MED, INC.; Orion Diagnostica Oy; and HORIBA, Ltd.

Companies are entering into collaborations with academic institutions and private and public entities to promote advancements in the space, which is ultimately driving the growth of the C-reactive protein testing market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global C-reactive protein testing market on the basis of assay type, detection range, disease area, end use, and region:

C-Reactive Protein Testing Assay Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Immunoturbidimetric assay ELISA Clinical Nonclinical Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) Others

C-Reactive Protein Testing Detection Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) hs-CRP Conventional CRP cCRP

C-Reactive Protein Testing Disease Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cardiovascular diseases Cancer Rheumatoid arthritis Inflammatory bowel disease Endometriosis Lupus Others

C-Reactive Protein Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Clinics Hospitals Laboratories Assisted living healthcare facilities Home Others

C-Reactive Protein Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



