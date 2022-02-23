C-Reactive Protein Testing Market to Reach $3.56 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 2.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "C-Reactive Protein Testing Market by Assay Type (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Immunoturbidimetric Assay, and Others) and Application (Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global c-reactive protein testing industry was estimated at $2.76 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for healthcare services from aging population, surge in prevalence for chronic diseases, and high-end technological advancements in the field of c-reactive protein testing drive the growth of the global c-reactive protein testing market. On the other hand, availability of alternative disease testing methods restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in adoption of point-of-care tests is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

C-reactive protein (CRP) has been identified as an important marker that increases significantly in severe COVID-19 patients. Therefore, CRP testing has experienced a steep incline in the last two years, thus driving the market significantly.

This trend is most likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

The immunoturbidimetric assay segment to maintain its lion's share-

On the basis of assay type, the immunoturbidimetric assay segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global c-reactive protein testing market. Emergence of large number of rapid kits based on immunoturbidimetric assays drives the segment growth. The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030, due to its higher sensitivity, good specificity, and wide range of applications.

The cardiovascular disease segment to lead the trail-

On the basis of application, the cardiovascular disease segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global c-reactive protein testing market, owing to rise in number of cardiovascular diseases. The diabetes segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the significant rise in the number of population suffering from diabetes.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global c-reactive protein testing market, due to rise in chronic diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies like point of care devices, and the presence of key players across North America. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.00% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rapidly growing geriatric population, the continuous government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology related R&D activities, surge in public–private investments, and rise in the number of initiatives for early diagnosis in the region.

Prominent market players-

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Horiba, Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Zoetis Inc. (Abaxis Inc.).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Merck KGAA (Millipore Sigma)

Abbott Laboratories

Randox Laboratories Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research