C Reactive Protein Testing Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030

The future of the global C reactive protein testing market looks promising with opportunities in the diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory bowel disease markets. The global C reactive protein testing market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing geriatric population, growing adoption of point-of-care devices, and rising demand for healthcare services.

The report forecasts that immunoturbidimetric assay will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it provides high sensitivity for measuring a wide range of CRP levels.

Within this market, cardiovascular disease will remain the largest segment due to surge in cardiovascular diseases and growing need to diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases, change in unhealthy lifestyle, and high healthcare expenditure in the region.

Market Size Estimates: C reactive protein testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: C reactive protein testing market size by assay type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: C reactive protein testing market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different assay types, applications, and regions for the C reactive protein testing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the C reactive protein testing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

C Reactive Protein Testing Market by Assay Type:

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Immunoturbidimetric Assay

Others

C Reactive Protein Testing Market by Application:

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Others

C Reactive Protein Testing Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies C reactive protein testing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the C reactive protein testing companies profiled in this report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Danaher

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott

Merck KGaAA

Zoetis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Getein Biotech

