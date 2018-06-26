C Spire acquires TekLinks in bold move to solidify its reputation as one of the nation's top cloud and managed services providers

Founded in 2001, TekLinks is a nationally recognized service provider with primary operations in three states – Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. Many of its eight offices operate in fast growth markets in the Southeast U.S., including Birmingham, Huntsville, and Nashville.

TekLinks is one of only 16 firms ranked among the top cloud service providers, managed service providers and value-added resellers in the U.S. and has just completed a successful growth and acquisition phase and deeper expansion into the key vertical market segments of health care and financial services.

In 2016, the company bought Nashville-based Guidant Partners, a leading managed services firm. In 2015, TekLinks acquired fast-growing cloud services player Claris Networks, based in Knoxville and in 2013, the company merged with health-care managed services provider ClinicAnywhere formerly ETG.

"We're excited about becoming part of a company that shares our long tradition of passionate focus on superior customer service, "best in class" IT expertise, and the delivery of outstanding services," said TekLinks President Don Monistere. "With this combination, C Spire is poised to lead the next wave of professional and managed IT services for companies."

Monistere will maintain a significant leadership role in C Spire after completion of the merger integration process as General Manager of C Spire Business Solutions. "In pursuing this transaction, it quickly became evident that the two companies were very much aligned in terms of team culture and strategic focus. I am incredibly excited about the future of the combined teams," said TekLinks CEO Jim Akerhielm.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of moves by C Spire that signal an accelerated and expanded focus on innovative voice, data, IT and cloud solutions for businesses across its footprint and around the country. "We share the imperative of putting customers first, providing world-class service and great overall value," said C Spire President Stephen Bye. "We are excited to build upon the strength of the two teams as we come together as one, never losing sight of our customers. Allen McIntosh will continue to have a key leadership role on the Business Solutions team working very closely with Don."

Last fall, C Spire launched an initiative to bring fiber-based 1 Gbps fiber-based ultra high-speed internet access to up to 250,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Mississippi. The company continues to expand its voice, data, managed and cloud services for government agencies and private businesses and operates several Uptime Institute-certified data centers.

Bank Street Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to C Spire in connection with this transaction.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services and value added resale for businesses and wireless communications,1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

About TekLinks

TekLinks is a leading service provider of integrated business IT solutions to businesses throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and the Gulf South. TekLinks partners exclusively with industry leading technology vendors such as Citrix, Cisco, EMC, VMware, and VCE; solutions include engineering architecture, support, and consulting services, as well as managed and cloud services. TekLinks offers a suite of XaaS solutions out of its network of proprietary data center facilities, ranging from desktop, server, and telecom support to dedicated connectivity and cloud-based business continuity services. For additional information on TekLinks' premier business IT solutions, please visit www.teklinks.com or call 877.301.3125.

