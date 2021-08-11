C Spire begins pre-orders for new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

For a limited time, consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can get up to a $200 Samsung credit and those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G online can get up to $150 in Samsung store credit. C Spire also is offering the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for just $10 a month with a qualified trade, upgrade or a new line on the Everybody Deals 30-month payment plan. More details and qualifications are available at www.cspire.com/wireless.

The 5G capable foldable flagship devices feature flex mode for hands-free photos and video, a brilliant camera with super steady and portrait mode, a beautiful 6.7-inch display with ultra-compact fold and a multi active window to run two apps at once and more.

Device pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 512GB model is $1,899.99 and $999.99 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB model and $1,049.99 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB model without an agreement or payment plan and comes in phantom black, green, lavender and cream colors.

For more information on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com. To pre-order any of the new 5G capable Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones or qualify for the limited time offers, go to www.cspire.com/wireless.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

