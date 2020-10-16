C Spire begins pre-orders for new iPhone 12 line up with powerful 5G experience

Customers can pre-order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning today (Oct. 16) online at www.cspire.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home shipment or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the devices are in retail channels beginning Monday, Oct. 23. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini on Nov. 6, with availability on Nov. 13.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,2 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision3, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW4, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high- powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.5

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with support for 5G introduces a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities, and now supports an advanced 5G experience. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)6 — iPhone 12 features an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry- leading IP68 water resistance, MagSafe, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low- light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

C Spire is launching 5G in the Brookhaven and Columbus markets this month with the debut of the new iPhone smartphone lineup and plans to expand in other markets, including Hattiesburg, Jackson and parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, by the end of 2020 with more markets to come. This continues the firm's commitment to delivering next generation speeds where customers need them most, building on over $200 million in network enhancements, including extensive coverage of 4G LTE Advanced announced previously this year.

For complete pricing, promotion and availability details on the new iPhone 12 lineup, please visit www.cspire.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/ iphone/cellular.

2 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

3 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

4 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

5 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

6 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund's COVID-19 response.

