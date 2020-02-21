C Spire begins pre-orders for new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone series

For a limited time, consumers who pre-order one or more of the Galaxy S20 series devices online can receive up to $300 off for upgrades or $500 off with new line activations. No trade in is required. More information and qualifications for the offer are available at www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/gs20/.

The latest Galaxy S20 series of devices come with either a 6.2-inch (S20), 6.7-inch (S20+) or 6.9-inch (S20 Ultra) Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ screen with 120 Hz display, 12 GB and 12-16 GB of RAM and 4,000 mAh, 4,500 mAh and 5,000 and mAh batteries.

The units also boast 12GB of storage for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ and 12-16GB of storage for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three devices feature ultrawide 12MP, 12MP wide angle and 64MP telephoto rear cameras. The S20 and S20+ have a 10MP front camera while the S20 Ultra features a 40MP front camera.

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on the C Spire network lets users transform their world and how they share it with powerful new features like Space Zoom, Single Take AI, Bright Night, Super Steady and more. Space Zoom allows users to zoom in up to 100 times for high- resolution images from up to 300 feet away while Single AI can make GIFs, take rapid shots and record video with a single tap, ensuring that users capture the best of every moment.

With C Spire continuing to deploy 5G speeds up to 200 Mbps in more parts of its network, consumers and businesses will experience faster mobile broadband connections. The company recently completed deployment of additional high-speed Band 41 spectrum, which supports the higher mobile broadband speeds, at 172 cell sites strategically located in 40 cities and 31 Mississippi counties.

Pricing for the flagship devices start at $41.66 per month for the S20 128GB model, $49.99 per month for the S20+ 128GB model, $56.24 for the S20+ 512GB model, $58.33 for the S20 Ultra 256GB model and $60.66 for the S20 Utra 512GB model on C Spire's 24-month Device Payment Plan.

The smartphones are available for $1,000 (S20 128GB), $1,200 (S20+ 128GB), $1,350 (S20+ 512GB), $1,400 (S20 Ultra 256GB) and $1,600 (S20 Ultra 512GB) without an agreement or payment plan and come in blue, gray, pink and black colors.

For more information on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com. To pre-order any of the new Samsung S20 series of smartphones or qualify for the limited time offers, go to www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/gs20/.

