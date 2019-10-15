C Spire begins pre-orders today for new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones

Customers who want to purchase Google's latest Pixel devices can go online at www.cspire.com or order the phones toll-free through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store beginning Thursday, October 24 where the advanced smartphones also will be on display and for sale.

For a limited time, existing customers can order the Google Pixel 4 for as low as $399 with a qualifying smartphone trade in. Consumers who switch to C Spire and current customers adding a new line can get the device for as low as $199 with a qualifying trade in. The Google Pixel 4 XL starts at $299 for new line activations with a qualifying trade in.

This is the second Google Pixel series phone to be introduced on the C Spire mobile network. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL were unveiled at the Google I/0 2019 conference in Mountain View in May. The 4, which debuted earlier today at a special event in New York City, features a 5.7-inch display and the 4 XL sports a 6.3-inch display.

Both phones come with 6GB of memory and run on a Snapdragon 855 processor along with Pixel Neural Core and boast a 12 MP dual-pixel rear camera and a 16 MP telephoto camera. For the first time, the phones will come in solid colors on the back, including black, white and orange.

Other highlights include face unlock, Motion Sense, spam call filtering, and Recorder, a real time voice transcription app (English only), new Google Assistant features, stereo audio speakers, the Titan M security chip, and the Android mobile operating system with three years of security and OS updates. The flagship phones come with 64 GB and 128 GB of storage.

Other feature highlights include Night Sight for low light and night photos, Google digital voice assistant with the industry's most helpful artificial intelligence and a Quick Switch Adaptor to transfer content from your old phone to a new Pixel and unlimited free storage.1

With industry churn rates at or near record lows for most providers as consumers hang on to their phones for longer periods of time, introduction of the latest Google Pixel series phones is expected to spark a new round of switching as savvy users look for better overall value and quality in smartphones.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.cspire.com/wireless. For more information on other

C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com. To order or for pricing details on the new Google Pixel series devices, please visit www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/google-pixel-4/.

1 – Google Photo offers free unlimited online storage for all photos and videos uploaded in high quality. Photos and videos uploaded in high quality may be compressed or resized. Requires Google account. Data rates may apply g.co/help/photostorage.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, Gigabit speed Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT and wholesale services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

