C Spire, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Sen. Greg Reed, and others to make major Alabama fiber-optic consumer, business broadband expansion announcement

The Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company will be joined at the press conference by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jasper, Alabama Mayor David O'Mary, Alabama State Senator Greg Reed and Tony Smoke, vice president of the Birmingham division of Alabama Power.

Since 2014, C Spire has rolled out ultra-fast Gigabit internet access and related services over 20 Mississippi markets, boosting overall broadband connection speeds in the state by 200 percent since 2014. The suite of services is competitively priced and is paving the way for a boom in smart home applications, innovation and economic growth.

"We are passionate about providing the best products and services, powered by the best people, and we are committed to continually improving these products and services for our customers," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "Time and again, we have proved this commitment in Mississippi – investing in the deployment of thousands of miles of fiber-optic infrastructure over which we deliver unmatched Internet capacity. We are excited to bring this same infrastructure investment and customer-inspired services to the people and businesses of Alabama."

WHEN: Thursday, December 5, 2019

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT



WHERE: Region's Field

1401 1st Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233



WHO: Randall Woodfin, Mayor, city of Birmingham, Alabama

David O'Mary, Mayor, city of Jasper, Alabama

Greg Reed, Majority Leader, Alabama State Senate

Hu Meena, CEO, C Spire

Tony Smoke, Vice President, Birmingham Division, Alabama Power

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

