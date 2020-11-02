C Spire Business Honored with US Theater/Area Award as Commercial Scale Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

"Cisco is fortunate to work with some of the best channel partners in the U.S. to take advantage of the tremendous digital transformation opportunity and help customers achieve positive business outcomes," said Carl DeMarco, Senior Director, US Partner Sales Organization, Cisco. "It is my privilege to recognize that the Commercial Scale Partner of the Year award has been presented to C Spire Business for its outstanding achievement as a Cisco channel partner in the Southeastern region of the U.S."

"We're humbled and honored to receive this award from Cisco, a worldwide leader in the areas of networking hardware, software, telecom equipment and technology solutions for businesses," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "It's a true testimony to the passionate and innovative focus our employees have on the customer."

"Our operations, sales and support staff have done a wonderful job of serving our customers with customized solutions and as one of the most comprehensive information technology channel partners for businesses of all sizes," McIntosh added.

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the U.S. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theatre executives.

About C Spire

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a privately-held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com/business. For more information on C Spire, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

