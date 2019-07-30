C Spire Business named one of world's top managed service providers in 2019

C Spire Business placed 13 th on the list of 501 companies worldwide released in June, up from 18 th in 2018 and the only MSP in the southeastern portion of the U.S. to make the top 20 of the IT channel's largest and most comprehensive ranking of leading managed service providers worldwide.

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application on product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenue, pricing structures, revenue mix and more and are ranked by Channel Futures based on a unique methodology that weighs how well the company's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"We're very honored to receive this recognition. It is another indicator that our best practices, strategies and technologies make all the difference in how we deliver superior IT products and services to our customers," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "We're proud to be recognized as an industry leader."

A unit of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, C Spire Business joined other top MSPs on the list, including Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., TPx Communications, PCM Inc. and Optiv Security Inc., according to Kris Blackmon, content director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MS 501 program.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet," Blackmon said, "and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry." Since its inception 12 years ago, the annual list has gained popularity and clout in the industry among MSPs and business customers ranging from small businesses to enterprises.

C Spire Business, with a 57 net promoter score that makes customers 2x more likely to recommend them to others, is the industry's first full-stack managed information technology solutions provider, but customers can count on far more than just gaining access to the latest technology, according to McIntosh.

"As the industry's first full-stack managed solutions provider, we partner with customers to help them successfully navigate their biggest business challenges through technology and give them resources to make their business successful in an increasingly data-driven world," McIntosh said.

C Spire Business offers advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio. "From desktop to data center, we help customers work smarter, faster and more secure," McIntosh said.

With over 500 service professionals, multiple data centers and operation of nearly 9,000 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is dedicated to delivering world-class managed services to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked 9th in the world among cloud service and No. 1 in the world among health care managed IT service providers, McIntosh added.

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected Feb. 28 through May 31. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics, including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a unit of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The unit offers the nation's first full-stack managed IT solutions suite of services, including advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solutions portfolio. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

