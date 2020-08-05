C Spire Business Named One of World's Top Managed Service Providers in 2020

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete n extensive survey and application on product offerings, annual total and recurring revenue, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"We're very honored to receive this recognition. It is another indicator that our best practices, strategies and technologies make all the difference in how we deliver superior IT products and services to our customers," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "We're proud to be recognized as an industry leader."

A division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology company, C Spire Business joined other top MSPs on the list, including ­­­­­­Insight Enterprises, TPX and Expedient, according to Kris Blackmon, senior content director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MS 501 program.

"For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year's list the most competitive in the survey's history," Blackmon said. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through June 30. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics, including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

To view a full list of the 2020 MSP 501 winners, go to Channel Futures. To learn more about C Spire Business awards and rankings, go to https://www.cspire.com/cms/business/awards/.

About C Spire

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a privately held telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

SOURCE C Spire