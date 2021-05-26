C Spire Business named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2021 list

This year's Top 100 Vertical Market MSP research results are particularly impressive. MSP honorees successfully navigated the coronavirus pandemic and grew their managed annual vertical revenue 25 percent on average. In stark contrast, total small business revenue in the U.S. fell 27.5 percent from January 2020 through March 2021, according to TrackTheRecovery.org.

"We're honored to be considered one of the top vertical market MSPs ..." - Allen McIntosh, GM, C Spire Business

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2020 and January 2021 readership survey, and Channel E2E's vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenue (ARR) in specific market segments.

This year's research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:

Honorees generated a combined $1.4 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue in 2020, up from $1.12 billion in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

in vertical market annual recurring revenue in 2020, up from in 2019. The surge involved organic growth combined with continued merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on healthcare and financial services, while MSPs in the legal and not-for-profit sectors also show particularly strong growth.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 3.1 million users across their customer sites as of 2020, up from 2.8 million in 2019.

MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (58%), Dell Technologies (19%), Cisco Systems (17%), ConnectWise (16%) and Amazon Web Services (14%). Datto, Fortinet, Ingram Macro and Pax8 also earned strong MSP response.

C Spire Business, a division of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, was ranked among the top 10 vertical market MSPs in the world. The division held its 2020 spot of No. 10 in the overall ranking, the sixth consecutive year that CSB has ranked among the top 10 MSPs. C Spire business also was ranked No. 3 in the world among healthcare MSPs and the No. 1 healthcare MSP in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.

"We're honored to be considered one of the top vertical market MSPs in the IT industry for businesses ranging mid-size to enterprise," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "Our passionate aim is to provide businesses with the technology they need to succeed."

McIntosh said C Spire Business' specialized IT experts work with firms to deliver a wide range of solutions based on their individual business goals and objectives. "As our customer needs evolve, we offer advanced solutions that keep them focused and prepared for the future."

With over 350 service professionals, multiple data centers and nearly 12,000 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is poised to deliver world-class managed services to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked 9th in the world among cloud service providers, McIntosh added.

"After Nines Inc. congratulates C Spire Business on this honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Businesses worldwide depend on the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for cybersecurity, automation and revenue-generating technology services, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic." The ChannelE2E Top Vertical Markets MSPs list and associated report are online.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a privately-held diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The division offers a suite of voice, data, wireless and managed IT solutions services, including business internet, Microsoft 365, VoIP, cloud services, hardware and software, mobility, carrier wholesale, channel partner and business phone systems. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com/business or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspirebusiness or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspirebusiness.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across Channel E2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). Channel E2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey – from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is a global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

www.cspire.com

