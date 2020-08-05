C Spire Business named to CRN's 2020 Fast Growth 150 list

C Spire Business is among an elite group of companies named to this year's list that have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019. To be considered for the list, individual firms must have achieved impressive growth and generated gross sales of at least $1 million over the past two years.

Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they've achieved over the previous two years. "We're very pleased to be selected once again for this honor," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire's Business division.

Today's solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and profitability noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies' extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

"Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company®. "The extraordinary group of companies on this year's list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come."

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine or view the complete list at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150. To learn more about C Spire Business awards and rankings, go to https://www.cspire.com/cms/business/awards/.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The managed solutions provider brings together a team of specialized IT experts to deliver a wide range of technology services for businesses. The team collaborates with firms to provide new ideas and technologies that keep them prepared for the future. From cloud services to VoIP, C Spire Business engineers work with companies to offer customer inspired IT solutions focused on their needs. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CSpireBusiness; on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CSpireBusiness and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/c-spire-business.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

