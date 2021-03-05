C Spire Business named to CRN's 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 list

"We're very pleased to be selected once again for this honor" - Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide, helping empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets.

CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market's key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500. To learn more about C Spire Business awards and rankings, go to the awards page.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a division of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The managed solutions provider brings together a team of specialized IT experts to deliver a wide range of technology services for businesses. The team collaborates with firms to provide new ideas and technologies that keep them prepared for the future. From cloud services to VoIP, C Spire Business engineers work with companies to offer customer inspired IT solutions focused on their needs. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CSpireBusiness; on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CSpireBusiness and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/showcase/c-spire-business.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook Copyright ©2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

