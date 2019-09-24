C Spire Business, NXTsoft to provide ThreatAdvice cybersecurity solutions

The two companies will offer businesses NXTsoft's ThreatAdvice Cybersecurity Education, Awareness and Threat Intelligence solutions as part of a comprehensive information technology package.

C Spire Business is the nation's first full-stack managed solutions provider that offers businesses advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity solutions, business continuity, and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio.

NXTsoft's suite of cybersecurity solutions will augment existing services provided by C Spire Business, which also offers firms of all sizes advanced connectivity for cloud, software, hardware, communications, and professional needs to create a single, seamless, managed IT service fabric.

Mike Girouard, senior vice president of sales for C Spire Business, said NXTsoft's ThreatAdvice solution is effective because it educates a firm's employees on proper cybersecurity practices and helps raise awareness of online cyberthreats.

"We consistently work to ensure that our customers' hardware and software is secure," Girouard said. "However, the one thing that we can't control is human error. NXTsoft's ThreatAdvice solution can help businesses avoid a costly data breach."

For its part, NXTsoft executives said the relationship with C Spire Business will benefit both companies and firms s facing cybersecurity threats.

"We're pleased that C Spire Business understands the importance of providing cybersecurity education and awareness to its business customers," said NXTsoft CEO David Brasfield. "Our preferred provider selection will ensure that the ThreatAdvice solution will help more businesses tackle this problem."

About NXTsoft

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., NXTsoft focuses on secure data-centric offerings that include data security, data analytics, data management and migration and data connectivity solutions. For more information, visit www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.

About C Spire Business

C Spire Business is a unit of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services provider. The unit offers the nation's first full-stack managed IT solutions suite of services, including advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solutions portfolio. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire Business, visit www.cspire.com and click on the business tab or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

