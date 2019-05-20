C Spire Business ranked world's top healthcare managed service provider in 2019

The 2019 edition of Channel E2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs published last month recognizes the world's top 100 managed services providers in healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing and other vertical markets. C Spire Business ranked No. 1 in the healthcare category and No. 9 on the overall list.

A unit of C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, C Spire Business was selected for its customer-inspired service approach and its deep healthcare expertise, according to Amy Katz, president and CEO of After Nines, Inc, owner of Channel E2E, which the firm launched in 2015.

Other healthcare MSPs making the top five list included Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Involta, CareWorx of Ottawa, Canada, Point Roberts, Washington-based Fortify 24X7 and Medicus IT LLC in Alpharetta, Georgia. All were ranked below C Spire Business on the overall MSP list.

"We've spent over 15 years providing healthcare professionals with smart solutions for system performance, HIPAA compliance and accountability for IT spending," said Allen McIntosh, general manager of C Spire Business. "We are deeply honored that Channel E2E has recognized our dedication with this top global ranking."

McIntosh said the CSB IT team manages clinical systems that support more than 1 million patients a year and hosts the leading practice management and electronic medical records systems. "Our highly skilled team knows how to successfully work with vendors to get the best outcomes for clients," he added.

C Spire Business, with a 57 net promoter score that makes customers 2x more likely to recommend them to others, is the industry's first full-stack managed information technology solutions provider, but customers can count on far more than just gaining access to the latest technology, according to McIntosh.

"As the industry's first full-stack managed solutions provider, we can meet our customers wherever they are in the value chain and successfully help them manage their biggest technology challenges, whether it's data protection or IT resiliency, in an increasingly data-driven world," McIntosh said.

McIntosh said C Spire Business offers advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio. "From desktop to data center, we help customers work smarter, faster and more secure."

With over 500 service professionals, multiple data centers and ownership of nearly 9,000 route miles of fiber optic infrastructure, C Spire Business is poised to deliver world-class managed services to a variety of businesses. The firm is ranked 9th in the world among cloud service providers, McIntosh added.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2018 and January 2019 readership survey and vertical market industry coverage. Channel E2E, powered by After Nines Inc., tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey – from entrepreneur to exit. Through blogs, research and crowdsourced databases, their content guides VARs, MSPs, CSPs, ISVs and the broader IT channel through the five stages of business: startup, growth, sustained performance, pivot and exit.

