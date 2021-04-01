C Spire celebrates debut of ultra-fast fiber internet in Trussville

C Spire executives celebrated the company's progress with a news briefing today at the home of Jerry Tortorgi, one of the first customers to receive the services in Trussville. "The installation at my home went smoothly, and the speed of my in-home internet is better than ever," he said.

In January 2021, C Spire announced a $1 billion investment to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements, and about $500 million is scheduled to be spent on fiber expansion in Alabama over a five-year period. C Spire's deployment of all-fiber symmetrical infrastructure and ultra-fast broadband internet helps attract industry and improve Alabamians' quality of life.

Trussville and Jasper residents are the first Alabamians to receive C Spire's service, but more communities, including Pelham, Helena, Northport, Tuscaloosa and parts of Mobile County, have executed franchise agreements with C Spire and are on the drawing board for construction and service in 2021.

"We understand high-speed, all-fiber broadband internet service can be a game-changer for Trussville and other Alabama communities," said Ashley Phillips, general manager of C Spire Home. "Our ability to provide symmetric speeds immediately solves real-world challenges associated with interactive learning, remote work and telehealth applications. That's good news in Trussville, Jasper and other communities as our FiberFast initiative continues."

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire is also is actively seeking interest from other Alabama communities and towns seeking more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm's crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption.

Alabama ranks 38th nationally in broadband access and state leaders have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through state funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

"We know broadband expansion is critical to Alabama's future, and it's fantastic to see C Spire making such a huge investment in our state," said state Rep. Danny Garrett of Trussville. "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted this need more than ever before, and it's rewarding to know C Spire is helping us bridge the digital divide."

Trussville consumers now have access to C Spire's Gigabit fiber-based internet, Smart WiFi powered by Plume®, Home Protection Plan and digital home phone service. Residents who want to order the service should go to www.cspire.com/ALFiberHome. Businesses interested in ultra-fast internet access can complete an address validation form found online at www.cspire.com/ALfiber to learn what services they can receive.

Unlike other internet service providers, C Spire Fiber has no data caps, cancellation fees or long-term contracts and does not use pricing promotions and gimmicks. The C Spire division prides itself on its commitment to exact appointment times, world-class customer service and 99.99 percent network reliability.

With his city being one of the first in Alabama to receive C Spire Fiber, Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat said the town can leverage the new infrastructure to spur business development while also enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

"Trussville is known for its unique blend of small-town hospitality and big-city convenience, and C Spire's expansion into our city can help add jobs and diversify our economy," Choat said. "That helps everyone."

C Spire has rolled out ultra-fast Gigabit internet access and related services to tens of thousands of consumers, businesses and local and state government operations in Mississippi, boosting overall broadband access in the state by 200 percent since 2014. In 2020, the firm was named the fastest internet service provider in Mississippi by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

"We see the benefits in every community, especially attracting new businesses or playing a role in an existing business deciding to expand," C Spire CEO Hu Meena said. "That translates into jobs, and C Spire is happy to play a role in creating a brighter future for each community we serve."

"We believe our ability to deliver high-capacity fiber broadband services will help everyone, from boosting home and business values to expanding local entertainment opportunities to improving the quality of life for professionals working from home or students learning through virtual education programs."

C Spire, a privately-held company that has been in business over 32 years and provides wireless, broadband and managed business and data services in Mississippi, other states and across the country, plans to deploy its ultra-fast, all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet access and related services to more homes and business in Alabama in the near future.

For more information about C Spire's fiber broadband internet service rollout in Alabama, go to www.cspire.com/alfiber.

Alabama residents who want to order C Spire Fiber or express their interest in the suite of services should go to www.cspire.com/fiber and fill out the online interest form, including their name and address. Residents can also email [email protected] to learn more about how they can get service in their area.

