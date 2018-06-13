C Spire Cloud Metro Edge service wins top cloud computing industry award

C Spire was one of 21 cloud-based firms across the country honored by Cloud Computing Magazine and TMC for innovative, new cloud-based products and services that help businesses take advantage of the benefits of leading-edge IT technology and software-defined networks. Coupled with C Spire Cloud's HybridLink service, this allows hyper-speed, low latency connectivity among a customer's on premise infrastructure and cloud deployments.

One of TMC's most coveted honors, the award recognizes and rewards innovative technologies and solutions that help improve cloud computing delivery and overall business communications. Award winners were judged based on their contributions to the improvement of the cloud computing ecosystem delivery and management.

The award recognized C Spire's major expansion of its Cloud Metro Edge, which will deploy micro pods to at least eight major U.S. cities and creates a cloud fabric that pushes hyper-speed, low latency resources closer to customers. C Spire expects to continue this expansion in 2019 and 2020. Coupled with C Spire Cloud's HybridLink service, this allows hyper-speed, low latency connectivity among a customer's on premise infrastructure and cloud deployments.

"We're pleased to receive this honor and it shows that C Spire is dedicated to helping businesses get the best high-speed performance from on-premise equipment and cloud deployments of secondary applications tiered to cost-effective regions," said Nathan Slater, vice president of Cloud Services.

Slater said C Spire offers enterprises a range of hosting options from inexpensive public hosting to dedicated services through a network of Tier III data centers backed by industry-best availability, security and reporting standards.

"C Spire is a true trailblazer in using IT technology and software-defined networks to address some of the most vexing business challenges for hyperscale, public, private and hybrid cloud deployments in multiple public and private sectors," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.

Slater said the Cloud Metro Edge service and its companion Cloud Hybrid Link service are rapidly gaining popularity with several industry sectors, including financial institutions, health care providers, insurance companies and state government agencies. "With C Spire, you get over three decades of experience, service and commitment to excellence."

To learn more about Cloud Metro Edge and C Spire Cloud Services, go to cloud.cspire.com.

