C Spire completes Alabama broadband company acquisition and integration

With the rapid expansion and upgrade of Harbor's existing fiber infrastructure, C Spire Home, the broadband internet division of the diversified telecom and technology services firm, will make broadband services available initially to consumers and businesses in 60-plus fiberhoods in early 2022 in Fairhope, Foley, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and in various unincorporated parts of the two counties.

Ultimately, C Spire Home is offering its next-generation broadband services to thousands more consumers and businesses, hotels and vacation rentals in the two counties. Construction already has begun in parts of the unincorporated area of Mobile County and is underway in Baldwin County and several of its municipalities.

As part of its expansion efforts, C Spire is actively seeking interest from consumers and businesses in other Alabama Gulf Coast communities and towns seeking more reliable and faster broadband internet service based on the firm's crowdsourcing model, which relies on homeowner, business and renter demand to drive adoption. Go to www.cspire.com/alfiber and click on the "For Home" button.

The company also is offering a range of voice, data and consulting services, including managed IT, through C Spire Business, its business solutions division, to firms ranging in size from small businesses to enterprise operations. The division is rated as one of the top IT industry solution providers in the Southeast and the U.S.

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said his firm has worked hard to make the transition "seamless and painless" for Harbor customers and most of the 40 employees will perform similar roles. "Everyone on our team is dedicated to customer satisfaction and this acquisition solidifies our efforts to become the dominant market player in Alabama and the Southeast region," he added.

Federal officials and regional economic development representatives emphasized the importance of fiber optic infrastructure and technology in the creation of new jobs and economic growth for the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Alabama ranks 38th nationally in broadband access and federal and state officials have made access to fast, reliable and affordable internet for rural areas a priority through funding and creation of the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition, a group of community, business and government leaders dedicated to job creation, economic development and business growth.

"Broadband internet access, especially in rural areas, can be a game-changer for consumers and businesses in our state," said Congressman Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, who represents the region in the U.S. House of Representatives. "Thanks to private companies like C Spire, we hope to connect more Alabamians and boost jobs opportunities and our state's economy."

"Fiber broadband internet is the new electricity infrastructure of the 21st century," said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the 100-plus-member Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. "We're excited that C Spire is partnering with us to help our residents and businesses be more successful."

C Spire is expanding its ultra-fast broadband internet services to consumers and managed IT to businesses in Alabama as part of an overall $1 billion investment announced earlier this year to speed the development and deployment of fiber broadband and network enhancements across its three-state footprint.

The company is spending about $500 million on fiber infrastructure and network enhancements to provide ultra-fast broadband internet access for consumers and a myriad of advanced voice and data services to businesses of all types and sizes over the next three years, which is expected to add more jobs, boost the state's economy and improve the quality of life for everyone.

For more information about C Spire's all-fiber broadband services, go to www.cspire.com/alfiber. For C Spire Business, go to www.cspire.com/business.

C Spire is a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

