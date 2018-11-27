C Spire debuts new prepaid multi-line unlimited plan with two lines for $50 a month

Unlike other competitors, C Spire consumers no longer need to subscribe to 4 lines to receive the best savings and can get started with only two lines. "Our new plan is truly customer inspired because not all consumers need four lines and value the flexibility, savings and benefits we offer," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire.

The new plan applies to existing customers and new activations and includes unlimited talk, text and basic data for $25 a month per line along with a special limited time offer of 3GB of bonus high-speed data for the first six months when ordering two or more lines. New customers get the choice of a free Samsung Galaxy J3 or Motorola Moto E4 smartphone.

Consumers can get more details on the new plan at www.cspire.com/prepaid and via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 or sign up for the plan at any C Spire retail store. "Prepaid consumers want the convenience, reliability and predictability of a network and plans that work for them and that's exactly what we provide," Caraway added.

To learn more about the C Spire prepaid plan offer, go to www.cspire.com/prepaid or for more information on other C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a leading technology company committed to transforming Mississippi through the C Spire Tech Movement, which includes the massive deployment of broadband internet to homes and small businesses, technology innovation leadership and the creation and retention of a 21st century technology workforce in its region. The company provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

