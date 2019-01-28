C Spire debuts new prepaid unlimited plan with additional lines starting at $30 a month

The new plan combines the company's premium, top-tier network with no contract and taxes included. "Tax season is when many consumers looking for real value and great service consider switching to prepaid plans and we have some of the best in the business," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire.

The new plan includes unlimited talk, text and basic data along with 6 GB of bonus high-speed data per line. New customers get the choice of a free Samsung Galaxy J3, LG K8+, a variety of refurbished smartphones or they can bring their own device.

Consumers can get more details on the new plan at www.cspire.com/prepaid or sign up at any C Spire retail store. "Prepaid consumers deserve the convenience, reliability and predictability of a premium network that works for them without breaking the bank," Caraway added.

To learn more about the C Spire prepaid plan offer, go to www.cspire.com/prepaid.

About C Spire

C Spire is a leading technology company committed to transforming Mississippi through the C Spire Tech Movement, which includes the massive deployment of broadband internet to homes and small businesses, technology innovation leadership and the creation and retention of a 21st century technology workforce in its region. The company provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

