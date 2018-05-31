C Spire executives dominate Mississippi Business Journal's 2018 Top in Tech awards

A panel of judges from the Mississippi Business Journal, the state's largest business publication, selected the C Spire executives and 23 other individuals from various industry sectors, including government, education, health care and telecommunications, for the 2018 Top in Tech awards. C Spire was one of only three entities with multiple winners.

All 27 winners were honored during a special reception and luncheon awards program attended by over 100 guests at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. C Spire executives honored include President Stephen Bye, CIO Carla Lewis, Human Relations Senior Vice President Barb Miller and Government Relations Vice President Ben Moncrief.

"We're very pleased and honored to have so many of our executives receive this recognition from the state's leading business publication," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena, who won the award in 2017. "While we have great leaders, these awards belong to our entire C Spire team for their efforts to help move our state forward through technology innovation."

Meena said the recognition shows that C Spire's technology movement initiative, launched last fall, is making progress in helping raise awareness and encourage investment in and use of technology to boost the state's economy and attract more high-paying jobs. "We have a long road ahead, but we've taken the first steps on a journey to a brighter digital future."

The initiative leverages C Spire's technology leadership and investments to help transform its service areas. Other elements include creation of a state-of-the-art digital customer care platform, massive increases in broadband internet for homes and businesses and other leadership efforts designed to drive innovation and a 21st century technology workforce.

"All of our honorees are dedicated to using technology to improve our quality of life and deliver the products and services that consumers and businesses rely on to drive our state's economy into the future," said Mississippi Business Journal Publisher Alan Turner. "We need more leaders and businesses to step up to the plate and help us deliver the technology of tomorrow."

